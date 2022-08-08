Gary Washbrook, head of maintenance at Wimborne Care Home in Hayling Island, will be putting down his power tools this October to run the London Marathon.

The feat, which will be Gary’s first marathon mass event – having run a 26-mile virtual marathon – will raise cash for the home’s charitable foundation, Barchester, which helps older people and those with disabilities stay connected with their local communities

He will join thousands of participants to run a 26-mile route around the streets of London.

Gary Washbrook is taking on a marathon for Barchester Healthcare.

No stranger to a challenge, Gary was already a keen cyclist and swimmer but it wasn’t until three years ago that a friend persuaded him to start running by doing Couch to 5K and he hasn’t looked back.

Now a keen runner, his goal has always been to take part in the London Marathon and to raise funds for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Gary said: ‘I turned 50 this year and I have always wanted to do the London Marathon, now that I am running regularly I thought, why not!

‘I hope me running the marathon will inspire others to get out and run, it is so good for clearing your mind – there’s nothing better than getting out into the fresh air.

‘Barchester’s Foundation is such a worthwhile cause and it is a lovely feeling to be able to help out and raise much needed funds. It is going to be tough to get round 26 miles but the support of everyone here and the thought of all the money I’m raising will help me get over the finish line.’

On August 20, the home is hosting a summer fete for residents, their friends and family and the community, which will also show support for Gary.

Duncan Edwards, regional director for Barchester Healthcare said: ‘Everyone at Wimborne is super proud of Gary for taking on this challenge.