Major incident status for Hampshire is stood down following Storm Eunice

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum (LRF) took the decision to end its major incident status for Storm Eunice earlier this morning.

Emergency services, local authorities, National Highways and other voluntary and statutory agencies have been extremely busy responding to the disruption caused by the storm.

A huge weathers batters Portsmouth during Storm Eunice

Different agencies have dealt with a number of incidents over the last 24 hours in order to protect lives and ensure public safety, including fallen trees on national and local roads and railway lines, disruption to power supply and some structural damage to buildings.

A spokesman for Hampshire police added: ‘We know that this has impacted on many people within the two counties and would like to thank our communities for following the advice to keep themselves safe and their patience and understanding while we dealt with these.’

The major incident was declared on Thursday, which prompted the activation of the resilience forum’s ‘well-rehearsed plans to co-ordinate the multi-agency response’ to Storm Eunice.

A spokesman for the forum added: ‘While this has now been stood down, we would ask you to keep following the latest weather and travel updates as a yellow weather warning remains in place for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, with some strong gusts predicted which could hamper recovery efforts.

‘Some localised power outages remain and network engineers continue to work to restore power to homes, and some train services remain impacted as rail engineers work to clear fallen trees and other storm-related debris.’

To report a power cut, call 105. People can also keep up to date with power cuts using the Powertrack app: https://powertrack.ssen.co.uk/powertrack

