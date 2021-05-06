Sussex Police said a man was reported to have become ill on Oving Road, just off the A27, at around 2pm.

But despite the efforts of emergency crews the individual was pronounced dead.

Police attended

‘The man was a driver who became unwell, and sadly died at the scene,’ a spokesman said.

‘There was no collision and no other person was involved.

‘The Coroner's Officer has been informed. There is no further police involvement.’

Multiple emergency service vehicles responded to the incident.

One ambulance and two emergency response vehicles responded to the incident along with multiple police vehicles, which blocked the road.

