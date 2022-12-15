Police reported that a lorry hit a pedestrian in Northarbour Road at 3.44pm on Wednesday December 7. At the time the force said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now police have confirmed the identity of the deceased as Piotr Gilmajster, 27, of Estella Road, Buckland. The authority has also revealed it happened at Oak Park Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Man with cancer heartbroken after losing dog

Police

A police spokesman said: ‘We are now in a position to name the man who died. Piotr Gilmajster died following a collision at Oak Park Industrial Estate on Northarbour Road.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week following the incident, a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to this collision.’