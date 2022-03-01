Man, 48, seriously injured in A27 crash involving an Audi and a Toyota as road between Titchfield and Segensworth closed in both directions
A MAN sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on the A27 last night.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 10:57 am
Police were called at 8.40pm on Monday (February 28) following a collision involving an Audi and a Toyota.
A 48-year-old man sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
The A27 between Titchfield and Segensworth was closed in both directions as a result of the incident.