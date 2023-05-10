News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Man aged in 40s pronounced dead on hard shoulder of M27, police confirm

A man was pronounced dead on the hard shoulder of the M27 this morning, police have confirmed.

By Steve Deeks
Published 10th May 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:06 BST

Officers were called at 8.45am to a report of a man who was on the hard shoulder of the M27 westbound, near junction 2. A lane was closed off between junction 3 and 2 while the incident was being dealt with and to allow emergency crews access. Live travel service Romanse reported delays for drivers at the time.

READ NOW: Suspicious fire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire police has now confirmed a man aged in his 40s died at the scene. A spokesman said: ‘Emergency services attended, but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed by officers. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Landslip causes delays

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’ website today.

Related topics:M27Emergency servicesHampshirePompey