Officers were called at 8.45am to a report of a man who was on the hard shoulder of the M27 westbound, near junction 2. A lane was closed off between junction 3 and 2 while the incident was being dealt with and to allow emergency crews access. Live travel service Romanse reported delays for drivers at the time.

Hampshire police has now confirmed a man aged in his 40s died at the scene. A spokesman said: ‘Emergency services attended, but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed by officers. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

