Person remanded in custody for three months until trial over allegedly walking down busy Portsmouth road while exposing themselves
Natalia Gunton, 24, previously of Waverley Road, was charged after allegedly walking along the middle of Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday March 14 around 2.20pm, while exposing themselves.
Police attended the scene and arrested Gunton who then allegedly performed a sex act while in custody at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre.
Gunton is accused of wilful obstruction of a highway, two charges of criminal damage, indecent behaviour at a police station, threatening behaviour, and exposure.
Gunton previously failed to leave a prison cell on two previous hearings to attend court but at Portsmouth Crown Court today a trial date was set for December 19. Gunton was remanded in custody until then.