News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Person remanded in custody for three months until trial over allegedly walking down busy Portsmouth road while exposing themselves

A person has been remanded in custody for three months until their trial over allegedly walking down a busy road while exposing themselves and performing a sex act at a police station.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Natalia Gunton, 24, previously of Waverley Road, was charged after allegedly walking along the middle of Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday March 14 around 2.20pm, while exposing themselves.

READ NOW: Wanted man

Police attended the scene and arrested Gunton who then allegedly performed a sex act while in custody at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gunton is accused of wilful obstruction of a highway, two charges of criminal damage, indecent behaviour at a police station, threatening behaviour, and exposure.

Gunton previously failed to leave a prison cell on two previous hearings to attend court but at Portsmouth Crown Court today a trial date was set for December 19. Gunton was remanded in custody until then.