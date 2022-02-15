Chay Dunning, of High Lawn Way, has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in Havant.

He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court having pleaded guilty to a number of drugs offences.

The court heard how on March 9, 2020, officers on patrol in Havant stopped a Dunning as he drove a vehicle of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Dunning left the vehicle and fled, and he was located at his home shortly afterwards.

A search of the address uncovered £112,660 in cash, 154.7g of cocaine, 2.5kg of ketamine, 1.197kg of MDMA and 5.111kg of cannabis.

The drugs were valued at approximately £192,510.

Dunning was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of a range of drugs and acquiring or using or possessing criminal property.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Jenny Gibson, who led the investigation, said: ‘We are pleased with this result and hope that it reassures the public that we will do our utmost to target and disrupt drug related activity affecting our communities.

‘We know that drug supply is linked to violent crimes and that is why disrupting it is such a crucial part of our work. We are committed to doing everything we can to tackle drugs and associated crime while keeping our communities safe.

‘I hope this sentence acts as a warning to anyone involved in, or considering becoming involved in, the supply of drugs in Havant and the surrounding areas, it will not be tolerated.’

Anyone who suspects drug dealing activity is taking place in their community should call the police on 101 or provide information online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/.

