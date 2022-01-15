The accident happened when a silver Ford Focus hit the central reservation on the A31 at Hangersley Hill in the New Forest.

The car then carried on moving on the eastbound side of the road and came to a stop by the Rufus Stone services.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, got out of the car and walked on to the westbound carriageway and was hit by two cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A31 by the Rufus Stone services

It happened at 6.40pm yesterday.

His family have been informed and are being supported by police.

The road was closed in both directions but has been reopened.

Police are investigating

Senior Investigating Officer PS Jonathan White said: ‘Enquiries to determine the circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage showing the incident or the moments beforehand.

‘We know that witnessing incidents of this nature can be distressing for members of the public so if you’d like support please contact victimsupport.org.uk’