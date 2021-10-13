Multi-drop driver Simon Humphrey, 59, owns a property on Muriel Road where he will have lived for six years this December.

He says that the manhole cover in his drive has repeatedly overflowed with sewage, with wastewater and rubbish pouring into his garage and garden.

Simon has faced this problem for at least a year, and has had to hang flypaper around his home to deal with insects drawn to the sewage flooding the property.

Simon Humphrey at his home. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Despite contacting Southern Water, he is still dealing with the issue, which threatens to get worse every time it rains.

Simon, who lives with his partner Ruth Kuah, said: ‘They were supposed to come back last year when it was running through my garage, it was going on the grass.

‘It’s disgusting. I had to take a day off work to clean this mess up.

The back of Simon's home when it was flooded. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘They know the cause of the problem and they’ve not acted quickly enough.

‘I think it’s appalling. I’m paying for a service - it’s just not good enough.’

As a result of the manhole overflowing, Simon has had to take matters into his own hands, using his personal pressure washer multiple times to try and clean the rubbish.

He feels that Southern Water is not providing an adequate service and has left him to deal with the problem, which has caused damages to his garage and the food he keeps in fridges there.

The back of Simon's home when it was flooded. Picture: Habibur Rahman

His partner’s children have also been unable to safely come to visit because of the sewage flooding the garage and garden.

Simon added: ‘Southern Water has been out four times, but the problem is the drain is out of date.

‘They’ve done nothing about it.

'I’m not going to go away, I’m going to get this problem sorted out. This needs to be sorted out - it’s going to go on and on.’

Southern Water was contacted for comment.

