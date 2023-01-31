Firefighters from across the Portsmouth area joined medical personnel at the scene of the blaze at Portchester precinct in West Street, yesterday afternoon. The man was rushed to hospital as a result of his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire was on a first-floor building used as shops. He said: ‘Firefighters were called to a fire involving a shed on the first-floor roof of a building used as shops on West Street in Portchester.

The scene of the fire in Portchester Precinct yesterday afternoon. A man reportedly 'fell from a height' and has to be rushed to hospital.

‘One casualty who had fallen from a height was treated at the scene and handed over to South Central Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken onto hospital.’

The spokesman added crews from Cosham, Southsea and Fareham were alerted at 2.15pm. He said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and jets to extinguish the fire.

SEE ALSO: Baby is born on Portsdown Hill in pouring rain as Gosport woman goes into sudden labour

Footage captured by a member of the public shows smoke rising from the building and firefighters climbing a ladder to put it out. A crowd gathered at the scene.

Watch Manager Pinkley, of Cosham Fire Station, told The News: ‘It started from some wood that was being held in a store which caught fire. Smoke was coming from the roof.

‘The man fell off about two rungs from a ladder and banged his head. It happened prior to our arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad