A man was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after an air ambulance landed in a Portsmouth park around Friday lunchtime.

The air ambulance attended Kingston Recreation Ground on Friday | Stu Vaizey

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was seen at Kingston Recreation Ground, off Kingston Road, around 1.30pm today (Friday), as reported. An elderly man was seen nearby being treated by paramedics and put onto a stretcher.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance spokesperson said earlier today: “A helicopter, carrying a doctor and two specialist paramedics, was dispatched to an incident in Portsmouth.”

The spokesperson, giving an update, has now said: “Following treatment on scene, a patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance. The air ambulance crew returned to base.”