Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a man in his 40s, had been parking his car outside the Froddington Arms on Fratton Road at around 10am on Monday, August 15.

It was reported he was then was approached by another man who assaulted him, causing serious injuries to his face, before leaving the scene.

Police are investigating an assault that took place outside a Fratton pub. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Following initial investigations we are now appealing for any witnesses who could help our enquiries. We have a description of a man we would like to speak to regarding this incident.

‘He is described as:-White, aged 40-45, 5'4'' tall, bodybuilder build, shoulder length blackish/grey hair, wearing grey cargo trousers and a t-shirt