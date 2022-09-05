Man suffers facial injuries after being assaulted outside Fratton pub The Froddington Arms
A MAN has suffered injuries to his face after being assaulted outside the Froddington Arms pub in Fratton.
The victim, a man in his 40s, had been parking his car outside the Froddington Arms on Fratton Road at around 10am on Monday, August 15.
It was reported he was then was approached by another man who assaulted him, causing serious injuries to his face, before leaving the scene.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Following initial investigations we are now appealing for any witnesses who could help our enquiries. We have a description of a man we would like to speak to regarding this incident.
‘He is described as:-White, aged 40-45, 5'4'' tall, bodybuilder build, shoulder length blackish/grey hair, wearing grey cargo trousers and a t-shirt
If anyone saw this man, or recognises his description, they are encouraged to contact the police by calling officers on 101 quoting reference number 44220338990.