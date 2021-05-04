Emergency service teams – including police and an air ambulance – were scrambled to the scene near Leominster Road at 1.13pm, after a man was seen falling from a 70ft drop into Paulsgrove Chalkpit.

First responders found a 22-year-old man with serious leg injuries at the scene, where he received treatment before being taken to a hospital in Southampton.

Emergency crews have scrambled to Paulsgrove after a man was seen falling 70 feet near the chalk pit. Picture: Laura Tinks Ratcliffe

A spokesman from the South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We received a 999 call at 1.14pm with the caller reporting seeing a person falling from a height of approximately 70ft into Paulsgrove Chalkpit. As well as the air ambulance, we also sent our Hazardous Area Response Team, a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance.

‘Having located the patient, a 22-year-old male, he received treatment at the scene for serious leg injuries and was then taken by road to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton, with the air ambulance team travelling with the patient.’

Hampshire Constabulary had been called at 1.24pm with a concern for welfare report regarding a man on Chalkpit Road.

