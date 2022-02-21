Live updates: Strong winds and travel disruptions expected as Storm Franklin hits Portsmouth and Hampshire

Passengers have been warned not to travel on South Western Railway, Southern Rail or Thameslink services today with Storm Franklin expected to cause ‘further disruption.’

It comes as strong winds and a 50mph speed restriction are likely to create delays and cancellations throughout the day.

Christian Neill, customer experience director for South Western Railway said: ‘We understand Monday marks the first day back from half term for many and we are sorry for the continuing disruption these storms are causing. It has been an incredibly challenging few days and our teams have been working tirelessly to clear the tracks to safely run as many trains as possible.

‘With more severe weather expected on Monday, we are asking customers not to attempt to travel as we cannot guarantee to get them to their destination.’