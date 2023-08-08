The team are now hoping to double the habitat to allow breeding and help with the behavioural needs of the snow leopard family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow leopards are listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List with numbers continuing to decrease and it is believed that there are between 2,500 and 10,000 mature snow leopards in the wild.

Marwell Zoo launch fundraiser to extend the snow leopard habitat. Pictured: Irina the snow leopard Credit: Jason Brown

Michelle Duma, Head of Fundraising, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for all of our supporters to help us deliver something really special for our snow leopards.

“Plus, anybody that donates £25 or more, will be invited to attend an exclusive snow leopard conservation talk with our Director of Conservation, Professor Philip Riordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will you be helping snow leopard conservation at the zoo, you’ll be helping us write the next chapter of Marwell’s story.”

A camera feed will be also installed so that guests can see the snow leopards both inside and outside and new information panels will be installed which will tell guests about the conservation work being done to protect the big cats.

Snow leopards first arrived at Marwell Zoo in 1977 and since then, they have welcomed 12 litters of the beautiful creatures who have gone on to help the conservation process.

The conservation team has been working with partners in central Asia to monitor and protect snow leopards in their natural environment, giving them a chance to thrive alongside human populations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrie Arnold, Carnivore team leader said: “The snow leopard expansion project offers different environments and a larger space to increase the positive life experiences we’re able to offer our animals.