The former AFC Portchester U23s captain and ‘kindest most loveable soul’ died earlier this month. His passing left leaving the club, family members and friends ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’. The community has rallied around his family and friends ever since, with a charity football match being held in his honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family and friends of Mason Peddle gathered at Eastney Esplanade Coffee Cup for a charity walk to Old Portsmouth to raise funds for Masons Family funeral fund. Picture: Alex Shute.

Elle Field, 25, organised the poignant event and said although many were still hurting over Mason’s passing, it was a good way to celebrate his life. She told The News: ‘It was the first time that everyone had seen each other since what happened with Mason, so it was definitely very emotional.

‘Everyone took light for what it was and it was nice for people to get together. We toasted Mason and raised a glass for him. His mum and family were all there, so it was good for them to speak to a lot of his friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was a good way for everyone to get together, be kind, and remember Mason. We were celebrating his life despite the occasion being really sad. He was a very popular person to so many people there.’

The Bedhampton-based hairdresser said it was a ‘great turnout’, with roughly 250 attending. Just under £1,500 was raised, with people who were unable to attend sending money in letters to Ms Field’s house.

Organisers and sisters Ellie Field and Roxy Smedley at the Coffee Cup near Eastney Esplanade. Picture: Alex Shute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of Elle’s salon said the walk was everything she hoped it would be and more. ‘The sun came out as well, which was fate as it started off raining, but all of a sudden the clouds broke,’ she added. ‘It was like a scene from a film.’

‘I was quite taken aback by the turnout. Loads of people donated because I think it was something that everyone wanted to contribute towards. That has helped raise a lot more.

‘Everyone took it in their stride and we were all there for Mason.’ Nearly £30,000 has been raised for Mason’s funeral so far.

Family and friends of Mason Peddle heading towards Old Portsmouth on Sunday, April 23. Picture: Alex Shute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad