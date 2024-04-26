Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Levi and Tammy Kent. Pic: Tammy Kent

Fortonfest will be a spectacular free two-day event at Forton Park with special guest rapper Genesis Elijah performing on Friday September 6 before a host of bands and DJ’s showcase their talents the following day.

The family fun event, which has been running for 18 years, is being organised by Tammy Kent, who tragically lost her son Levi when he was killed in the Bridgemary area on November 24.

The grieving mum has dubbed the festival as “Levi-fest” as a tribute to her son who would have turned 23 on the Friday of the event. The occasion will also be to remember Gosport boxing coach Darren Blair who passed away suddenly in February aged 54.

Despite battling the horrific loss of her son and a looming murder trial, Tammy told The News she is determined to put on a good show. “Fortonfest is normally in August but there were other things on then so we decided to do it in September which is also when Levi’s birthday is. I wanted to do something for him so it made sense to do it then. It will be a celebration of his life,” she said.

“It will be a massive two-day event and there’s lots in the pipeline. It’s all about community and love. We don’t want any bad vibes. There’s still a lot to sort out, I’ve had over 300 bands contact me. We need more sponsorship and stalls so would be grateful to anyone who wants to help.”

The cash total needed to pay for insurances, toilets, prizes, generators, licences, music, stage hire, first aiders, printing and more has been reduced from £5,000 to £3,000 after Forton councillor Peter Chegwyn gave £2,000 from his councillor’s budget.

And the festival has received a huge boost after rapper Genesis Elijah said he would play a set having produced a track a few years ago with Levi called “Believe” that is available on Spotify. The pair linked up via Music Fusion charity and formed a bond. “I asked Genesis if he wanted to come along and he said he would be happy to play a set in honour of Levi,” Tammy said.

“It’s brilliant he will be there. He was sad when I told him about Levi. The festival will be a nice tribute to someone who was taken far too young and something Levi would really have enjoyed. I’m sure it will be another good turn out.”

Genesis and Music Fusion, which will also be showcasing youth talent on the Friday night, will continue to promote their anti-weapon messages. It was a theme that Levi himself had rapped about in his track “Right Now”, also available under his artist name LV on Spotify.

Tammy told The News she misses Levi all the time and is just trying to “keep busy” five months on from his passing. “It’s really hard but I’m trying my best. I’ve received some nice messages, such as from teachers from the schools he went to who say they miss him,” she said. “I’m currently making a nice quiet area for Levi in the back garden.”