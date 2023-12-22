The mum of Levi Kent has thanked the people of Gosport for their love and support at his funeral.

Tammy Kent’s son was tragically killed in the Bridgemary area on November 24, with police continuing an ongoing investigation. A service for the 22-year-old was held yesterday after the community rallied around the family to help them with funds.

Residents came out in their droves to share their condolences and honour Levi. Tammy said she was lost for words at how wonderful the support was for the family. She told The News: “It was overwhelming, I couldn’t believe it. There were loads of people there before we got to the church.

Tammy Kent, mum of Levi Kent, thanked the people of Gosport for their love and support following her son's funeral, which took place on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at St John's Church in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (211223-3932)

"The place was packed, people were lining the streets and there were red and black balloons everywhere. Even on the street where we live, on Fareham Road, and in Portchester, so many people turned up. He didn’t think he was that popular, or as loved as he was, but this shows it.” Levi’s funeral was organised around celebrating the life he lived.

It started with “pre-drinks” at Quay West Studio within St John’s Church in Forton – followed by a church service. Residents gathered to watch the procession, with a motorcycle escort, travel to Portchester Crematorium. Levi’s final journey was made in a white Mercedes, a vehicle which he aspired to own one day. The funeral was capped off with a “leaving party” and “after party” at the White Horse Inn.

Tammy said the funeral directors were “wonderful” and guided them through the process. She said her and her son would go clubbing together and having matching clothes. “We did everything together,” Tammy added.

The funeral of Levi Kent took place on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at St John's Church in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (211223-3797)

The mum of six said people have been stopping her in the street to pass on their best wishes. Although the funeral of Tammy’s “loving” son was difficult for her and the family to handle, she said it was the best it could have been.

