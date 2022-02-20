See talented urban sketchers use creative skills to capture the city and create a ‘window’ into Portsmouth
ARTISTS from Urban Sketchers Portsmouth are creating a ‘window’ into the city come rain or shine as they use pastels, pencils, fountain pens, and watercolours to capture the area.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 12:04 pm
Watch the video and read the full story here: Meet the intrepid artists creating a ‘window’ into Portsmouth as part of an international movement of urban sketchers.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.