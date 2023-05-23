Meet the Portsmouth born and bred RNLI TikTok star who keeps going viral

Josh Owens is born and bred in Portsmouth and started making the quirky videos showing lifeboat crew training, fundraising efforts and sea safety tips. His account, @owens377, has garnered over 31,000 followers – with fans using the platform to donate to the lifeboat station.

The 30-year-old said he set up the page as ‘curiosity got the better of him’ and has not looked back since. ‘I started livestreams and people were sending me monetary gifts,’ the Eastney native told The News.

‘I initially raised £700 for the station. People were interested, so I wanted to get stations across the country involved.’

From L to R: Phillip Lentz, 31, Trainee Helm. Josh Owens, 30, Trainee Helm. Tom Bisiker, 35, Trainee Boat Crewman. Picture: Freddie Webb.

Viewers flocked to the channel not only for his striking moustache but for the videos themselves. Some were serious – showcasing crew tackling the wave machine in a lifeboat and running up the Spinnaker Tower in full gear – while others were hilarious with Josh falling over a van after receiving a pager call.

‘Little things just come to me, or I see things from other videos which I relate to in different ways,’ Josh said. It shows all the personalities around it. I’d like to see the page grow and hopefully it will.’

‘The main idea is to spread knowledge about the RNLI, sea safety tips and be more aware about it. I’m just a small cog in a big charity.’

Tiktok star and Trainee Helm at Portsmouth lifeboat station in Eastney, Josh Owens, 30. Picture: Freddie Webb

His crewmates have definitely taken to the idea. Tom Bisiker, 35, Trainee Boat Crew, said: ‘They’re very imaginative, creative and entertaining. It’s such a huge platform so it’s great so many people are seeing it.’

Phillip Lentz, 31, Trainee Helm, added: ‘I normally end up behind the camera. It’s an excellent thing that Josh is doing. It shows the app can be used in a positive way. It can unite our fundraising efforts.’

Through Josh’s videos, £500 has each been raised for The Lizard Lifeboat Station in Helston, Tower Station in London, New Brighton Station and Redcar Station. Josh, a Trainee Helm, joined the RNLI five years ago after hearing about the rescue service during a Christmas Carol Service at Portsmouth Cathedral five years ago.

Tiktok star and Trainee Helm at Portsmouth lifeboat station in Eastney, Josh Owens, 30. Picture: Freddie Webb

He added: ‘When they talking about what they do for the community and those out in the Solent, I thought it was great. It was amazing that they were all volunteers, so after speaking to the lifeboat ops manager, I signed up there and then.

‘I was sold and thought I needed to be a part of this. It is one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made.’ Once Josh had gone through the ‘demanding’ but rewarding training, he was placed on the on-call rota.

His first ‘shout’ was to venture out to a capsized catamaran. Josh said saying he was nervous ahead of the mission ‘would have been an understatement’, but the rescue was a success and everyone involved came out safely.