Portsmouth RNLI announce crew manager from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service as new helm

Rob Gargaro, who formerly worked as a leading airman in the navy, has qualified as a B class lifeboat helm at the station meaning he will ‘drive’ the station’s B class lifeboat Norma T when the emergency call comes. It will be Rob’s job to make sure everyone who goes out to sea returns to shore safely.

The B class Atlantic 85 lifeboat is one of the fastest in the RNLI’s fleet with a top speed of 35 knots and capable of tackling challenging sea conditions including force 7 near gale winds.

A firefighter during his day job, Rob uses his spare time to volunteer for the charity where he’s helped over the last four years.

RNLI helm Rob Gargaro at Portsmouth Lifeboat Station.

Rob has a strong commitment to helping others, particularly after the vital work he’s carried out working as operational crew manager at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

He said: ‘I went past the Portsmouth RNLI building one day and I spoke with the volunteer helm who was working on the tractor just outside the station. A few days after, I went to one of their crew exercises, and that is how I started my adventure with the RNLI.

‘As a helm, I draw on the skills I use in the Fire and Rescue Service quite heavily. But equally, there are some things I have never done before, so preparing myself as best as possible is especially important. You can find yourself in unpredictable situations at sea and sometimes you are under highly stressful circumstances.’

Portsmouth RNLI crew members from left to right: Lyndon Gadd, Pippa Saunders, Tom Bisiker, and Rob Gargaro.

Rob’s journey with the RNLI started in 2018 when he joined the Portsmouth Lifeboat Station as shore crew.

In this first volunteering role, Rob helped with the launch and recovery of the lifeboats on service or exercise and contributed to the overall upkeep of the station.

He then progressed to boat crew operating on the lifeboat during rescues, and helm for the D class lifeboat. Now he’s in command of the station’s larger B class lifeboat.

As a helm, Gargaro’s main responsibility is to ensure that the crew members are safe and ready to conduct the lifesaving operations.

Richard Butler, lifeboat operations manager at Portsmouth Lifeboat Station, said: ‘I wish to send my appreciation to the team who take on a stunning workload to keep the station successfully running. In my six months with the RNLI, I watched Rob show dedication, motivation, and work ethic, and he has been a role model for me.

‘He is well respected by all the station members and has achieved an incredible feat in most challenging times, making his efforts even more impressive.

‘A most sincere ‘thank you’ to Rob and the team that helped him achieve this new milestone. I look forward to collaborating with the crew with the same rigorous ethic to continue developing Portsmouth Lifeboat station’s lifesaving capabilities.’

Portsmouth Lifeboat Station has been providing search and rescue for the eastern Solent since 1965.