Ian Lamb took his own life on August, 14 2023 at the age of 31. Ian’s family and friends gathered together on the year anniversary of his death to unveil a memorial bench which was donated by United Minds, a men’s mental health charity in Hampshire.

Michelle Price, a friend of Ian’s, helped arrange the bench which is placed just north of The Mountbatten Centre in Hilsea, the area that Ian lived and grew up in. Michelle said: “The unveiling was really lovely, there were a lot of Ian’s family and school friends there. The bench was donated by United Minds who are a really incredible mental health charity that support men in Hampshire.

“I wanted to promote Unite Minds and the incredible work that they do to save another family from being in the position that Ian’s family have been left in. I just wanted people to know that there is a lot of help out there for people struggling with their mental health. I know that it can be a lot more difficult for men to come forward and ask for help, but the help is there for them.”

It was an emotional day as the group, led by Ian’s mum, Sharon Hughes, released balloons into the air. Sharon said: “My son took his own life and we just want to make people aware that it’s not the only way out. There are other ways, if you do need help, please call for it, anytime.”

United Minds is an initiative dedicated to provide local men with access to counselling and other necessary resources. They hold regular football kickabouts at Mountbatten Centre on a Monday night, Talk Nights fortnightly at the Village Café in Purbrook, and monthly quizzes at the Swan Pub in Bedhampton. More information can be found on the United Minds website as well as their social media pages.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.

If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk

