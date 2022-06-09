Bolly Saffova-Said and her husband Zed went from despair to ‘heaven’ after a ‘Cinderella story’ which saw them offered work at Meon Springs, Whitewool Farm in East Meon, by site owner Jamie Butler.

The Southsea couple were kicked off the Hundred Acre Wood site after seven years by the Forestry Commission having lost a tender pitch to Seahorse Café Bar – sparking a bitter fallout from supporters.

Bolly (right) and Zed who have now pitched up at Meon Springs

A vigorous campaign to keep the couple at the site with a petition of 1,500 signatures ultimately failed to change the Forestry Commission’s decision.

But supporters of Bolly and Zed, who were also regulars of Meon Springs, brought the popular couple together with Jamie after whisking them away to his diversified farming rural retreat for a break to cheer them up.

During Bolly and Zed’s stay at the location they hit it off with Jamie.

The entrepreneur offered them the chance to pitch up their trailer but also the opportunity to do corporate catering at the ‘beautiful’ spot that offers a host of activities including fishing, glamping and clay shooting.

Bolly and Zed jumped at the chance before setting up at the end of May.

Jamie, speaking to The News, said he thinks Bolly and Zed being brought to the site was a ‘set-up’ – but one which he is delighted about.

He said: ‘We got talking during their stay and I asked if they wanted to put their trailer here. It’s brilliant for us.

‘They are such nice people who really want to work. Zed was even helping out with laying concrete for me.

‘I think we needed each other. It was clearly fate.’

Jamie said the location had a cafe but never had the capacity to do ‘proper lunches’ while his wife was left to fulfil all the corporate catering by herself. ‘Now we are out of lockdown and things are busier I think it will work well with Zed and Bolly,’ he said.

‘They are still getting settled in but we are very excited. They are providing a good service to people. We get a lot of walkers from the South Downs.

‘Those who are on holiday here also really appreciate them as before they would have to go off site or have to cook for themselves but don’t have to now with Bolly and Zed here.

‘We now have really nice coffee and food which we did not have before.’

Bolly and Zed were welcomed to their new location by 400 supporters during the first weekend of trading and, such is the demand, are now even looking to recruit in a remarkable turnaround of fortunes.

Bolly, who described it as a ‘Cinderella story’, said previously: ‘It is fantastic. We are just trying to take it all in. We are counting our blessings. I think I’m still dreaming and can’t believe I’m here.’