Data from the House of Commons Library found there were 1,320 actual claimants in Meon Valley, which is 2.4 per cent of the population aged 16-64. The equivalent UK claimant rate was 4.0 per cent.

For those aged 18-24 there were 195 claimants or 3.1 per cent of that population. The equivalent UK claimant rate was 4.6 per cent.

Over the past year, the number of claimants has fallen by 945 in Meon Valley.

Flick Drummond.

Flick Drummond said: ‘The national unemployment rate has never been this low in nearly 50 years and this is fantastic given the economic shocks we have faced these last two years from Covid.