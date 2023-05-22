Marshall and Millions – who belonged to homeless owner Louie Turnbull – were shot dead by Metropolitan Police officers in Poplar, East London. A change.org petition calling for the force to be held criminally accountable for their deaths has garnered over one million signatures.

Sickening footage of the shooting has been circulating across social media. Police attended the scene just after 5pm on May 7. Mr Turnbull, 46, was tasered and arrested – later being charged with being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control and being in possession or custody of a dog whilst disqualified from owning or keeping a dog.

The vigil will be held in the Portsmouth Guildhall area on June 4. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Following his arrest, Mr Turnbull denied the first charge but accepted the second. A woman reported that she was allegedly attacked by one of them, according to the Met.

Chanel Maré, of Crookhorn, has set up a vigil in memory of the pooches and to highlight the police’s ‘disgusting’, ‘aggressive’ and ‘brutal’ behaviour. She told The News: ‘I think it is very out of order what the police have done. The dogs weren’t aggressive at all. We want to do a vigil because it’s not just Marshall and Millions. This is happening to so many other dogs.

‘We want to pay our respects to them and show that what has happened is not right.’ The memorial will be taking place in the Guildhall walk area on June 4 at 1pm.

Ms Maré, who works as a security guard, in Portsmouth, said there are vigils being held worldwide and 70 across the UK. The 30-year-old, who owns three Boxer X Staffys – Pixie, Chaos and Khaleesi – said she was left emotionally hurt by the video footage.

She added: ‘One of the dogs ran away. They had hold of one of them, but when they were able to run away, they shot them. How is that right?

‘What happened is absolutely disgusting.’ The 30-year-old said speeches will be held at the gathering with banners and posters being put up in memory of the Marshall and Millions.

She added that money will also be raised for the charity Second Chance Dog Rescue. Ms Maré added that she is confident that people will come out in their droves on the day.

‘There just needs to be more understanding about dangerous dogs. Not all of them are dangerous. It’s not down to their breeds, It’s down to their owners. There definitely needs to be more training around the police.

‘I would like people there to show that as a country we should stand together when things like this happen. It’s a peaceful gathering. I don’t want any violent protests, as violence is what brought us here.

‘We want changes to happen.’ Animal rights activists and charities have backed the petition, believing that the dogs – on leads when they were shot – were not dangerously out of control.