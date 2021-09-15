Bristol meet group photo with flag

On Saturday, September 18, the South Coast Smugglers, are hosting a charity fundraising event at the Geek Retreat in Arundel Street, Landport.

The group of bearded men are the UK’s South West division, or Aett, of the global Midgard Vikings Brotherhood, who strive to raise money and awareness for charitable causes and help their community.

The event will run from midday until 5pm and consists of two contests - a cosplay competition and a speed gaming tournament. All of the proceeds will go towards the Mental Health Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol meet axe throwing shot.

The global brotherhood, started in 2020 with just 12 members, was originally founded as a way to help men suffering through Covid and multiple lockdowns, creating a safe space to talk and offer support.

It has since grown to encompass a few thousand members.

Leader of the South West Aett, Sam Wilkin said: ‘All of our members have at some point, or still are struggling with mental health issues.

‘We believe that the stigma needs to be broken, we have all helped each other through some tough times already.’

The Mental Health Foundation has been a leading charity for mental health since 1949, with prevention at the heart of its strategy, aiming to address the sources of mental health problems so that people and communities can thrive.

The fundraiser is to be partnered with four members of the South Coast Smugglers who, on September 25, will be abseiling the Spinnaker Tower.

They hope to raise a minimum of £1,500 and have achieved half of this already.

Prizes up for grabs on Saturday include a Greek Retreat membership and a custom 3D-printed item of the winner’s choosing.

The Hampshire Cosplay for Charity, a group of volunteers who give their time to support charities, will also be there to show their support, enjoy the contests and have fun.

‘Some of our members have even admitted that they wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the other members of the brotherhood,’ said Sam.

Sam hopes this event will be the first of many to provide a space for people to enjoy themselves and also get them talking about men’s mental health.