In one of the strangest twists so far in 2021, Boris Johnson and Nicki Minaj have taken swipes at each other over Covid vaccines.

If you haven’t been following the story closely and are wondering what is going on.

Here is an explanation of what has been said and all you need to know.

How did it start?

Chart-topper Minaj revealed over night that she had not been vaccinated and would not be attending the Met Gala as a result.

In a tweet she wrote: ‘They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met.

‘It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.

‘I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe.

‘Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face.

‘Not that loose one.’

She also shared an unsubstantiated story on social media about a man who allegedly became impotent after being vaccinated.

Minaj wrote: ‘My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent.

‘His testicles became swollen.

‘His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.

‘So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.’

How did Boris Johnson get involved?

The Prime Minister responded to Minaj’s earlier posts on social media during a press conference in Downing Street this evening.

He said: ‘I’m not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be, but I’m familiar with Nikki Kanani, superstar GP of Bexley who has appeared many times before you, who will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them.

‘So I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani.’

What has the chief medical officer said?

At the same press conference, Professor Chris Whitty also dismissed Minaj’s ‘untrue’ claims.

Addressing her comments linking the vaccine to impotence, he said: ‘There are a number of myths that fly around, some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare.

‘That happens to be one of them.’

Prof Whitty said the ‘great majority’ of people want to get vaccinated and added that people who knowingly share vaccine disinformation should be ‘ashamed’.

Impotence is not listed as as a potential side effect of the Covid vaccines on the NHS website.

Has Nicki Minaj responded?

Following the Downing Street press conference, Minaj shared a clip of Prof Whitty speaking with the caption: ‘I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo.’

She then proceeded to post a voice message in a faux-British accent mocking Mr Johnson and added: ‘Send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him.’

