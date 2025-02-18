Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A military veteran with links to Portsmouth who went missing has been found dead.

Alex Elsdon, 35, from Bicester in Oxfordshire, initially disappeared earlier this month. He was last seen by members of the public outside the Penny Black pub in Sheep Street, Bicester, and was reported missing to the force on February 9.

Alex Elsdon, a military veteran with links to Portsmouth, has passed away. Thames Valley police have found a body. | Contributed

Concern began to grow for his wellbeing, with Thames Valley Police issuing an updated missing person appeal over the weekend. The force said they have now located a body, with officers believing it’s Alex.

“Officers searching for a man reported missing from Bicester have sadly located a body,” they added. “Although formal identification has not yet take place, we believe this to be Alex.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the Oxfordshire coroner. Alex’s next of kin have been made aware, and are thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”