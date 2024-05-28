Mimii Ngulube: Who is Portsmouth's Love Island summer 2024 contestant? Everything we know
The show, set to return next month with its 11th series, will see singles mingle in a Mallorcan villa in hopes of finding a new partner.
Mimii Ngulube, a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth, will join ten other people looking for love in the new series. She describes herself as a “girls' girl” and spontaneously decided to apply after becoming dissatisfied with the Portsmouth dating pool. She hopes to bring style and laughs to the villa as she meets the other contestants next week.
Speaking ahead of the new series, Mimi said: "The pool in Portsmouth is not giving. I’ve tried dating, speaking to people on social media and it just hasn’t been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here. I’m a girls’ girl. My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man. "I like dressing up so I’ll bring style, and I’d like to think I’m quite funny so I’ll make people laugh. Bringing honesty as well — I’m good at picking up on people's personality traits and side-eyeing those who might be a liar."
Here is the full list of contestants set to join Love Island in summer 2024:
Samantha Kenny
Age: 26
From: Liverpool
Job: Makeup Artist
Munveer Jabbal
Age: 30
From: Surbiton, Surrey
Job: Recruitment Manager
Nicole Samuel
Age: 24
From: Aberdare
Job: Accounts Manager
Ronnie Vint
Age: 27
From: South East London
Job: Semi Professional Footballer
Patsy Field
Age: 29
From: Orpington
Job: Office Administrator
Ciaran Davies
Age: 21
From: Pencoed, South Wales
Job: Surveyor
Mimii Ngulube
Age: 24
From: Portsmouth
Job: Mental Health Nurse
Sam Taylor
Age: 23
From: Chesterfield
Job: Hair Stylist
Jess White
Age: 25
From: Stockport
Job: Retail Manager
Ayo Odukoya
Age: 25
From: Canning Town
Job: Model
Harriett Blackmore
Age: 24
From: Brighton
Job: Dancer & Personal Shopper
The new series of Love Island starts on Monday, June 3 at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and streams on ITVX.
