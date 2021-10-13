Nancy Fellows, 34, has drawn on her own experiences of mental illness and recovery to set up Creatful.

This project will host a series of mindful creativity sessions, helping participants to explore their artistic side and socialising with others.

Nancy is a mum to two children under the age of seven, and has had a successful 14-year-long career in the corporate world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nancy Fellows at Springwood Community Centre in Waterlooville. Picture: Sam Stephenson

A mental health crisis left Nancy stuck between two services last year, meaning that she initially had to embark on her wellbeing journey without support.

Nancy said: ‘During my crisis, when in a deep depression, like many in this situation, I simply could not motivate myself to do anything for me, even showering was a chore.

‘The first thing I was able to do to help my recovery was to pick up a pen and doodle, before I knew it I was sketching, painting and along with the help of medication my mood slowly started to lift.

Creatful, a social enterprise/community interest company aiming to bring people together to gain knowledge and practice mindful creativity for improved wellbeing and social inclusion, is launching. Picture: Sam Stephenson

‘Creative acts have been critical to my recovery and continue to be a key part of how I manage my wellbeing.’

Her experiences led her to launch the community interest company to help others in the area.

Nancy said: ‘My goal is to bring people together to gain knowledge and practice mindful creativity for improved wellbeing and social inclusion’.

Her work will start in Stakes and Purbrook before expanding out.

Creatful’s first introduction to mindful creativity session will take place on November 11 at Springwood Community Centre in Waterlooville.

SEE ALSO: Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club in Portsmouth submits plans for boutique hotel

Nancy added: ‘‘All humans are creative. You use your creative brain network for many activities every day; cooking, fixing something, solving a problem, choosing what to wear, understanding this and pairing this with mindful acts and socializing truly can have a positive impact on your life.

‘It can be hard to take the step to join a group. At Creatful I understand this so I make an environment where everyone is welcome, no matter your age, status or ability.

‘We all have something to give and we need people like you to join us.

‘Take responsibility for improving your wellbeing and sign up to one of our sessions.’

Find out more at linktr.ee/Creatful.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.