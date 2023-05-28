Poppy the beagle ran way from her home in Stubbington on Friday afternoon, and after numerous reported sightings has finally been located.

The four-year-old had been seen in Stubbington, Daedalus Airport and Alver Valley, before being tracked down and rescued in Browndown, near Stokes Bay.

Poppy the beagle escaped from her home in Stubbington on Friday afternoon. Picture: Julie Fuge

Owner Julie Fuge said: ‘We're just so relieved that she's okay.

‘One of the soldiers did a perimeter fence check and had caught a glimpse of Poppy. We were called down and had a walk around shouting for her.

‘When Poppy heard our other Beagle barking as well, she came out – the red flag had been up at Browndown so I suppose she went in there for a bit of peace and quiet.’

Now back with her rightful owners, Poppy is recovering from her impromptu adventure, which sparked a massive search involving the police and Fareham Borough Council.

A trip to the vet is on the cards as the dog was apparently mildly injured – but also very dehydrated.

When she disappeared, Julie said: ‘Poppy is a bit of a Houdini, she’s always getting out and is as cheeky as any other beagle – but she would always come straight back as she’s quite timid, and would wait on the driveway for us.

‘She got out at 4.30pm on Friday and we put an appeal up on social media shortly after.’

Poppy is apparently a nervous and timid dog, so would panic and run when search parties tried to catch her. But the appeals on social media were shared hundreds of times, with thousands of people keeping an eye out for her.

Julie said: ‘We want to give a massive thank you to everyone who has helped us, from the communities on Facebook and Instagram who have been sharing the appeal – including the police and council – to all the people who went out to look for Poppy.

‘There were so many people who reported sightings of her, but in my heart of hearts I was still fearing the worst.