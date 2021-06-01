Missing Emsworth man, 44, is found after bank holiday search
POLICE have praised the public for helping to find a missing man.
A search was launched for 44-year-old Leslie Buck, from Emsworth on Saturday evening.
It came amid concerns for his welfare.
However, officers from Sussex Police this afternoon revealed that Mr Buck had been found safe and well.
In a statement on Twitter, Sussex Police said: ‘We're pleased to confirm 44-year-old Leslie Buck, who had been reported missing from the #Emsworth area, has been found and is safe.
‘Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.’