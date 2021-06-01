Missing Emsworth man, 44, is found after bank holiday search

A library photo of a police officer in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Habibur Rahman

A search was launched for 44-year-old Leslie Buck, from Emsworth on Saturday evening.

It came amid concerns for his welfare.

However, officers from Sussex Police this afternoon revealed that Mr Buck had been found safe and well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on Twitter, Sussex Police said: ‘We're pleased to confirm 44-year-old Leslie Buck, who had been reported missing from the #Emsworth area, has been found and is safe.