Missing Paulsgrove man found safe and well, say police

A MAN who was reported missing to police has been found safe and well.

By David George
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:09 pm

Lee Yarrow, 41 from Paulsgrove was reported missing after last being seen leaving his home yesterday evening.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal to find Lee Yarrow from Paulsgrove.

The man was found safe and well

‘He has now been found. We're really grateful for all your help.’

