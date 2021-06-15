Missing Paulsgrove man found safe and well, say police
A MAN who was reported missing to police has been found safe and well.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:09 pm
Lee Yarrow, 41 from Paulsgrove was reported missing after last being seen leaving his home yesterday evening.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal to find Lee Yarrow from Paulsgrove.
‘He has now been found. We're really grateful for all your help.’