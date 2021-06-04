Missing Portsmouth woman Belinda Boyd has been found, police confirm
A WOMAN who was reported missing has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:17 pm
Belinda Boyd, 31, went missing from Portsmouth and was last seen on Monday, May 31.
Hampshire Constabulary has now announced that she has been located.
A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Belinda Boyd has now been located. Thank you as ever for sharing our appeal.’