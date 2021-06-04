Missing Portsmouth woman Belinda Boyd has been found, police confirm

A WOMAN who was reported missing has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

By David George
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:17 pm

Belinda Boyd, 31, went missing from Portsmouth and was last seen on Monday, May 31.

Read More

Read More
Hilsea Lido anti-social behaviour a 'priority' for police over the summer follow...

Hampshire Constabulary has now announced that she has been located.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The woman has been found

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Belinda Boyd has now been located. Thank you as ever for sharing our appeal.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.