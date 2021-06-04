Belinda Boyd, 31, went missing from Portsmouth and was last seen on Monday, May 31.

Hampshire Constabulary has now announced that she has been located.

The woman has been found

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Belinda Boyd has now been located. Thank you as ever for sharing our appeal.’

