Missing Waterlooville sausage dog Didley prompts massive search parties across the area

Katy Murray, who lives in Mill Road, Waterlooville, had picked up three-year-old Didley for adoption just 20 minutes before he slipped his lead and went missing at 7pm on Tuesday.

Parked outside St George’s Church near Hambledon Road to pick up her daughter from a karate class, Katy was getting out of her car when Didley darted down the road, weaving between cars.

The mum-of-five said: ‘My husband had always wanted a sausage dog and an advert just popped up on Facebook.

Didley, a three-year-old sausage dog, has been missing since Tuesday. Picture: Katy Murray

‘We adopted (Didley) on Tuesday from a lovely lady – we had him for only about 20 minutes before he went missing.

‘I opened the car door and he slipped his lead and ran down the road – and nearly got hit by 10 cars.

‘We were out to midnight looking for him.’

Hundreds of people have shared appeals and joined search parties in the hunt for the missing Dachshund.

Now the 43-year-old has been left overwhelmed by the community’s response to the family’s plight.

Appeals on social media have been shared hundreds of times, and residents of the Berewood estate – near where Didley went missing – have been joining nightly searches in their hundreds, according to Katy.

Katy said: ‘It’s restored my faith in humanity.

‘I have even had messages from people in Portsmouth saying they will help.

‘It’s unbelievable – it’s like a child has gone missing. I have no words to say thank you properly.’

Joining the search has been community group Denmead Drone Search and Rescue, which has been looking for Didley using their aerial drones every night since he was reporting missing.

Katy added: ‘The last sighting of him was 10am this morning, in London Road (in Waterlooville).

‘We have our fingers crossed.’

Didley is a three-year-old sausage dog, who has been neutered and chipped, with black and brown colouring and a white mark on his chest.

Anyone with any information should contact The News, with details being relayed to the Murray family.

