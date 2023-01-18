The pair both live in Fratton and have decided to offer people in the community, who may need a little extra support, a helping hand.

Rockwell has been in the country for 16 months and has travelled to various places including Southampton, Bristol and Poole.

Rockwell Palmer (left) and Drextin Kangas (right)

The pair created a Facebook post, which was shared around local groups, and say the response has been amazing, with a number of people coming forward and asking for assistance.

Rockwell said: ‘Sometimes people just need a helping hand to pick them up.

‘The response has been pretty positive. I have been in England for 16 months and people sometimes think it is spam but people in Portsmouth have responded well to it so for the next week we are going to offer service to people that need gardening down or some help, particularly older people or people with disabilities that need help.

‘As missionaries, our purpose is to teach people about God and Jesus Christ and Christ chose to help people through service. It is not something we are required to but I enjoy helping others.’

Some missionaries have to offer service to the local community, but Rockwell and Drextin are doing it simply to help.

They have had people asking for help with their gardening, with boxing household items up for when people move and with general maintenance.

They are also going to be helping out at SPARK Community Space charity which is in the process of decorating a permanent home for their service users, meaning they need support with things such as painting and pulling up the old carpet.