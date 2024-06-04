Modern and 'beautifully presented' terraced home sits perfectly in heart of Portsmouth

By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st May 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 06:45 BST

A colourful and contemporary home has been welcomed onto the market for £265,000 – take a tour of the inside.

This property, located in Thorncroft Road, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a courtyard area at the back of the house. It is a brilliant opportunity for a first time buyer and it is a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The listing says: “This beautifully presented terraced property is close to Fratton Train station and benefits from a southerly facing rear garden. Situated on Thorncroft Road, the property has been recently updated and modernised by the current homeowners, providing two stylish reception rooms alongside a contemporary fitted kitchen and shower room.”

This home is on the market for £265,000 and it is being sold with Lawson and Rose Estate Agents. For more information about the property, click here.

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.

1. Thorncroft Road, Portsmouth, £265,000

Photo: Zoopla

This home is in the heart of the city and it is in a prime location.

2. Thorncroft Road, Portsmouth, £265,000

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "This beautifully presented terraced property is close to Fratton Train station and benefits from a southerly facing rear garden. Situated on Thorncroft Road, the property has been recently updated and modernised by the current homeowners, providing two stylish reception rooms alongside a contemporary fitted kitchen and shower room."

3. Thorncroft Road, Portsmouth, £265,000

Photo: Zoopla

The property listing says: "The first floor then provides three great sized double bedrooms. Additionally the property benefits from a rear lean to/ conservatory, currently used for storage and an enclosed south facing garden."

4. Thorncroft Road, Portsmouth, £265,000

Photo: Zoopla

