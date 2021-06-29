Registration is now open for the Moon and Stars Memory Walk, which will offer a choice of a three, six, or nine mile hike from Castle Field to Old Portsmouth, visiting Portsmouth Cathedral before returning to Castle Field.

To be held on Saturday, July 31, the walk will be open to all ages.

The first staggered start will commence at 6pm with entertainment at Castle Field to include the amazing Big Noise Samba Band, and a Zumba warm up to cheer walkers and supporters on.

The Moonlit Memories Walk in 2019. Picture: Vernon Nash (150619-013)

Portsmouth Cathedral will be open during the evening where all walkers will be able to visit for a moment of reflection.

Deborah Pick, associate fundraising and marketing manager, said: ‘This exciting event is a blended version of our much-loved Moonlit Memories Walk and our Starlit Walk.

‘Starting times will be staggered and places will be limited in line with current government guidelines regarding social distancing and may still be subject to change, postponement or cancellation at short notice.’

The charity says it is beginning the long road to recovery after devastating financial losses caused by the pandemic, and the community can help by signing up to this fundraising walk.

Deborah added: ‘If you have ever had any contact with Rowans Hospice, you will appreciate just how important the charity is to the local community.

‘But even if you haven’t been in contact before, please consider registering today to support local hospice care.

‘We cannot thank all our supporters enough and look forward to seeing them all very soon.’

The registration fee for the Moon and Stars Memories Walk is £10.00 for adults, £5.00 for children aged 3-16 years and free for under 3s, with a suggested sponsorship target of £150 for adults to support the charity.

There will also be a medal for all those taking part.

The charity is encouraging adult walkers to purchase a Moonlit Memories t-shirt on the night, for a suggested minimum donation of £5.00, or if they are past participants, to wear their t-shirt from previous years. Children are encouraged to wear fancy dress.

Find out more at events.rowanshospice.co.uk/events/moonstarswalk

