The neglected site on 97-99 West Street, which was historically occupied by Argos, and then subsequently a furniture shop, will be converted into a place of worship with a first-floor extension.

Council documents state there will be minimal change to the external appearance of the building, except for new ground-floor entrances on West Street and Westbury Road.

The Argos in West Street, Fareham before it closed in 2018

The application received four comments from the public, including a petition from 52 residents of Moresby Court who shared concerns over parking, traffic congestion and noise.

However, council officers recommended approval after finding no significant highway or pedestrian safety implications while recognising the proposal as appropriate use within the town centre.