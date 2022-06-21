The neglected site on 97-99 West Street, which was historically occupied by Argos, and then subsequently a furniture shop, will be converted into a place of worship with a first-floor extension.
Council documents state there will be minimal change to the external appearance of the building, except for new ground-floor entrances on West Street and Westbury Road.
The application received four comments from the public, including a petition from 52 residents of Moresby Court who shared concerns over parking, traffic congestion and noise.
However, council officers recommended approval after finding no significant highway or pedestrian safety implications while recognising the proposal as appropriate use within the town centre.
Councillor Connie Hockley said: ‘We’ve got a church on West Street, the community church, and we don’t have any problems with that and they do have music there, particularly for young people - I'm very happy to support this recommendation.’