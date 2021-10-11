Motorcyclist, 54, dies after collision with car as police appeal for information

Police

A red and white Ducati 749 motorcycle was involved in a collision with a mauve Citroen C4 Grand Picasso just after 2.15pm on Saturday.

Police have confirmed the rider of the Ducati motorcycle, a 54-year-old man from Kings Worthy, sadly died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

A road closure was put in place on Morestead Road from the A31 to the junction of Hazeley Road while the road was made safe. This work is likely to be completed by today (Monday).

A police statement said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened, or saw the two vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision.

‘In addition, if you have dash cam footage of the vehicles and/or the collision, please call us.’

SEE ALSO: Popular beer festival returns

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 44210405931.

Alternatively, you can submit information online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.