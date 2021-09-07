Motorists warned of one hour delays after M3 crash close to M27 leaves two lanes blocked

MOTORISTS are being warned of delays for an hour on the M3 close to the M27 intersection after a crash.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 12:34 pm

Two lanes are blocked between junction 11 Winchester and junction 12 Chandlers Ford, travel service Romanse has reported.

Read More

Read More
Hot air balloon crashes into trees with smoke seen coming from scene before pilo...

The incident happened just after 11.30am with delays from junction 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Delays have been reported after a crash on the M3