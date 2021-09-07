Hot air balloon crashes into trees with smoke seen coming from scene before pilot is found
A HOT air balloon crashed into the top of trees before its pilot was found in a field.
Hampshire firefighters were called to attend the rescue operation in Bordon just before 8pm with smoke seen billowing in the area.
The pilot did not suffer any injuries after being located.
Read More
A post on Twitter from Basingstoke retained firefighters said: ‘Mobilised alongside H01A1 also from @Basingstoke_01 and various other @HantsIOW_fire resources to reports of a hot air balloon which had crashed into the top of trees, smoke seen in the area.
‘Hot air balloon and pilot found in field, all were okay.’
A crew from Cosham were also called out but were turned away after getting three quarters of the way there. ‘People thought the balloon was out of control before it was reported to have landed in a tree,’ a firefighter from the station said.