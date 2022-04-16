More than 41,000 pairs of children’s shoes have been donated to Home-Start, with parents across Portsmouth benefiting from after a share of the donation was delivered to Home-Start Portsmouth.

The mammoth shoe donation from British shoe retailer Russell & Bromley has been sized up and it was found that if every pair of shoes was lined up, toe to heel, they would stretch for more than five miles – the height of Mount Everest.

Jo Toms, chief operating offier of Home-Start Portsmouth, with some of the shoe donations.

Jo Toms, chief operating officer of Home-Start Portsmouth, said: ‘The families we support are so grateful for this wonderful donation of shoes. It will make such a difference.’

Russell & Bromley approached the charity asking if they would like the gift of shoes, which range in size from infant to adolescent.

Vivien Waterfield, deputy chief executive of Home-Start UK, said: ‘Families are already benefiting from the impact of this generous philanthropic gift by Russell & Bromley.

‘It is a really tough time for parents right now.

‘Families who would otherwise struggle to afford new shoes, or have to purchase on a buy now pay later arrangement, can enjoy seeing their children wearing a new pair of shoes without any worry.’

A spokesperson from Russell & Bromley said: ‘We pride ourselves in the charity relationships we endeavour to nurture and are delighted that we are able to help Home-Start families in this way and make such a positive impact at the start of this new year.’