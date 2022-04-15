Powder Monkey Brewing Co., set up inside E Magazine, a Grade-II listed building in Priddy’s Hard, will be launching the commemorative beer, named Street Party.

Produced to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, the beer will come in a customisable can that can be tailored to display a street name on the side, as residents across the city and the country prepare public parties to mark the special occasion across the first week of June.

More than 200 street parties have been planned across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, and Havant so far, according to local authorities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike McGeever and Andy Burdon from The Powder Monkey, Gosport Picture: Habibur Rahman

Co-founder of Powder Monkey Brewing Co, Andy Burdon, said he hoped the beer would help bring the community together and create a memento for the occasion.

He said: ‘We thought if people see their street name on it, it will be a bit more fun – we just thought it would help with the community spirit.’

If people order a certain number of cans, they can have their street name put on to it. The cans will have a standard label on it, with a brick background, but on that is an old fashioned street sign.

The Monkey Powder Brewery in Gosport. Picture: Monkey Powder Brewery

‘60 cans is the minimum order, with the price reduced as you order more and more cans.

The beer is set to be launched in the coming weeks, with the brewery set to produce all the orders at once in time for the celebrations this summer.

Beers currently on offer include breakfast stout Drunken Sailor, West Coast IPA Explosion, and Vienna pale ale Drop Anchor.

Last year saw the brewery embrace its site’s naval heritage by releasing a traditional sea shanty, available online.

The brewery will also be hosting a farmers market on Sunday, June 26, featuring fresh produce from across Hampshire.