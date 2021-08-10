Michelle Martinez estimates that she owns more than 4,000 pieces of Mr Men and Little Miss memorabilia.

Today she will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first book in the Mr Men series by Roger Hargreaves, published in 1971.

Although Mr Strong is her number one favourite character, Michelle thinks Mr Tickle is also very special.

Michelle Martinez with her Mr Men memorabilia and Mr Tickle at her home in Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘He represents encouraging people to have fun and laugh.’

Many of her thousands of Mr Men items are kept in her summer house at the Waterlooville home where she lives with partner Stephen.

Her memorabilia was insured for £35,000 in 2012, although her collection has doubled in size since then.

Some of Michelle's Mr Tickle memorabilia in Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Michelle, 49, said: ‘My mother started the collection before I was born, the books were released in 1971 and I was born in 1972.

‘I really took to it, and throughout my whole life, it’s been really significant. Everyone close to me has bought me something to do with Mr Men or Little Miss.’

Michelle, who has lived in Waterlooville since she was 10 years old, has two children, while partner Stephen has four.

She said: ‘My kids tolerate my Mr Men collection, and when Stephen’s children were little they used to have Mr Men stuff.’

Michelle Martinez and husband Stephen Stace with her Mr Men memorabilia. Picture: Habibur Rahman

However, many other people share Michelle’s love for the Mr Men and Little Miss series, and fans have been hosting year-long celebrations.

Two new characters have been announced for the series’ birthday: Mr Calm and Little Miss Brave.

Michelle said: ‘It’s a significant day because Mr Men have endured the years - the brand has changed but at the same time it hasn’t, they can represent anybody in society because they’re so unique in their own way.

‘They’ve all got health issues but they’re all accepted.

‘They’ve all got something that’s deemed to be odd about them, and the meaning of the stories is acceptance.

‘Their little eccentricities and differences are embraced and normal. Everybody could be a Mr Man or a Little Miss.’

