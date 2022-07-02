Land south of Funtley Road, which is currently used as an equestrian paddock, will be changed into a community park.

It’s part of a plan that will see 55 homes built on the site after planning approval from September 2020.

Funtley community park

The site will provide ten hectares of publicly accessible space with ancient woodland, ponds and a potential community centre and shop.

Planning documents state: ‘The outcome of a village extension at the Funtley Road site will be a vibrant, attractive and safe community, which uses land and natural resources in an efficient way.

‘The overall aim will be to deliver a sustainable and integrated development that provides safe and convenient access to local facilities and services, and which stands the test of time.

‘The site is close to the existing public bus stop and incorporates good walking and cycling linkages with the surrounding areas of Funtley and Fareham.

‘In order to discourage car use and ensure sustainable methods of transport to reach this resource, it is not considered appropriate to provide car parking spaces.’

However, the application has attracted criticism from Funtley residents who believe the development is excessive due to Welborne Garden Village - 6,000 homes built on fields north of Fareham and Funtley.

Commenting on the application, Tina Henley, from Funtley Road said: ‘Welborne has now been fully approved so surely the council should be held in that there will be no further development of our green land areas.

‘The slant of this particular application is, in my opinion, tactical and has been submitted only to ensure the appeal on further building on the surrounding land can be pushed through planning, once again, ignoring the voice of the residents of Funtley.