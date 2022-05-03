Mum of young wheelchair user thanks council for new swing at Holly Hill park

Fareham Borough Council has put in the ‘integration swing’ at the Holly Hill play area.

Alexandra Bufton said she and her daughter Doris are very excited to have the swing at their favourite park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexandra Bufton with her daughter Doris on the new swing at Holly Hill park

‘My daughter is very sensory, and she loves movement. A swing is one of her favourite activities but due to her disabilities, it is difficult to lift her from wheelchair to swing.

‘I am personally so grateful to Fareham Borough Council for ensuring that disabled children have the same opportunities as other children.

‘This will change the lives of so many wheelchair users of all ages.

'Holly Hill play area is the perfect setting as it caters for children of all ages and, personally, I love being able to grab a coffee.'

Residents who wish to use the swing will have to request a RADAR key from the council by calling 01329 236100 or emailing [email protected]