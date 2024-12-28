Mum pays tribute to 'lovely caring' boy killed in horror crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum has paid tribute to her “lovely caring boy” who was killed in a fatal crash a week ago.

Pedestrian Ryan Marshall, 15, was killed at around 6pm on Saturday (21 December) when he was struck by a silver Ford Fiesta on New Street near to ATS Tyres, Andover.

Ryan, from Andover, was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away from his injuries on Sunday (22 December).

Paying tribute to him, Ryan’s mum said: “Ryan was a lovely, caring boy with a cheeky smile and wicked, cheeky sense of humour.

“He was loved so much by me, the family and everyone who knew him. We are all very heart-broken that he was taken from us.”

Specialist officers are supporting Ryan’s family as detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the incident.

“As part of our enquiries the driver of the vehicle involved, a 29-year-old woman from Andover, has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation pending further enquiries,” a police spokesperson said.

“We are still appealing for any witnesses to please come forward and speak to police. Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you were driving through the area and may have dash cam footage which captured something?”

“Anyone with footage or information is asked to please make contact with us. You can call us on 101 quoting the reference 44240554969. Alternatively, you can submit information via our website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/​.”