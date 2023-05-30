Muscular dystrophy charity the Muscle Help Foundation makes Hampshire its home

The Muscle Help Foundation (MHF), offers highly personalised wish-fulfilment experiences called Muscle Dreams for children and young people with the muscle-wasting disease.

While the charity supports families living with MD nationwide, its new home in the county means it is keen to also establish local networks and support for its work. The charity is calling on local families affected by MD to get in touch to learn more about how it can help, as well as local businesses who are keen to support their work and help raise funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s Muscle Dream programmes give beneficiaries the chance to realise dreams that may have always felt out of reach, such as driving around a racetrack in a Porsche 9-11 sports car, taking the controls and experiencing level flight, meeting a movie icon or sporting hero.

Michael McGrath, founder of The Muscle Help Foundation

The charity counts Lorraine Kelly, Kenneth Branagh and Miriam Margolyes as patrons.

NOW READ: Mural created at Gosport church thanks to community project

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark their arrival in the county, a special ‘Hello Hampshire’ event for all previous ‘Muscle Warrior’ beneficiary families that live in the county is being planned with more details to be announced soon.

The pressures of the past few years have had a significant impact on their income. But with new support from across Hampshire, it’s hoped the charity will continue to thrive and find innovative ways to support its beneficiaries but also attract new relationships, partnerships and donors.

Charity founder Michael McGrath said: ‘Wish fulfilment experiences like those we provide can empower young people and their families who are affected by MD. They can give young people a real sense of normality, generate positive emotions and create a sense of real hope for the future, in addition to providing validation for the young person’s illness. Such interactions and activities can improve health-related quality of life and psychological wellbeing and can potentially have an enduring positive impact far beyond the immediate experience itself.’

‘To help combat some of the physical and emotional impacts on individuals and their families of MD, our charity is committed to delivering unique “wish fulfilment” experiences to make the cherished dreams and aspirations of children and young people a reality.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad